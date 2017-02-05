U.S. Army's new weapon: TV show

The U.S. Army has announced that one of its newest assets is a television show that will put soldiers on “full display,” says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

“You will be inspired by the soldiers who defend our nation as part of the greatest team on earth,” boasts Maj. Gen Malcolm Frost, head of the service’s public affairs department.

“These videos showcase the American soldier in action, preparing for and conducting missions every day around the globe,” he says. “Soldier skills, grit, commitment and character will be on full display.”

The first season will have four monthly episodes, beginning in February. The inaugural episode will be about a crew training to operate an M-1 tank.

“The series aims to excite and inspire viewers as they experience the dedication and excellence of this nation’s Army soldiers, family members and veterans,” said Peter Ising, a producer. It “displays soldiers in their element and their readiness to defend the United States and its allies.”

The February episode, “Seeding Excellence,” follows an M-1 tank crew training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, culminating in the biannual Sullivan Cup gunnery competition at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“Soldiers’ stories are exciting, inspiring; they move. We want people to feel the way we feel about soldiers,” said Lance Milsted, executive producer. “When we created the ‘Soldiers’ series, we wanted to create something different, something original and, above all, something compelling.”

