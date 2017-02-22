U.S. preschool teacher urges: 'Kill some Jews'

A Jew-hating Muslim preschool teacher in South Arlington, Texas, was fired Wednesday after she urged her social media followers to “kill some Jews” and tweeted: “How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough…HAHAHAHA.”

Nancy Salem taught preschoolers at the Children’s Courtyard in South Arlington. She is also an activist with Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Texas, Arlington, according to campus watchdog group Canary Mission. Salem also supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, or BDS, which is an anti-Israel movement that advocates severing global economic relations with the Jewish state.

Salem also reportedly tweeted the following in 2013 and 2014 from her now-deleted Twitter account, according to Canary Mission:

“@DictatorHitler: Gassed a Jew, I’m sweating #Heil’ OMG.”

“Have a safe trip Lulu. I love you baby girl! See you in 3 weeks! Kiss the Palestine ground for me and kill some jews! <3 #IMissYouAlready.”

“‘How was the copper wire invented? They threw a penny between two Jews.’ LOLACHAUST.”

“@hanansalemxo: I hate Makki more than I hate Israeli Jews and math combined.”

“Some of the signs I made for the protest.” Salem’s tweet showed photos of signs that read: “Israel Is Real Terrorism.” “Dear USA, your 9/11 is our 24/7,” and another sign accusing Israel of apartheid.

“I can’t wait for the day America stops being Israel’s little lap dog and wakes up. #BigDreams #Inshallah.”

“@Nihad909 anything is better than Israel. But nothing is better than Palestine. #PaliPride.”

“Hamas is actually defending our people unlike the Israeli army who will kill anyone.”

When parents learned of Salem’s tweets, they flooded the school’s Facebook page with demands that it fire Salem.

“Absolutely appalled that Salem is teaching impressionable pre-schoolers,” Sierra Milton wrote. “She needs to be immediately terminated for racist incitement of murder.”

Maor Malul inquired, “How can you hire someone filled with such hatred to teach children?”

Randi Shuster posted: “I would strongly urge parents to think twice before sending their child/children to a school that employs hateful, terrible teachers. Nancy Salem should be ashamed preaching the murder of Jews. I hope you reconsider her hire.”

And Ivan Lazarus: “If this was a Catholic or gawd forbid Jewish teacher preaching death to Muslims, they’d be world headlines, protests, bombings, death threats, deaths, violence etc. But if the shoe is on the other foot, we sweep it under the carpet and hope it goes away. The Religion of Peace claims it is the net receiver of ‘islamophobia,’ yet reality dictates it delivers far more anti-Semitic rhetoric, and this proves it. This teacher, responsible for caring for young individuals must be fired and prosecuted, not suspended. But the world we are in today dictates that we must not offend the so called religion of peace!”

Heidi Marie: “What would happen if if this teacher were pro-Trump and advocated killing Muslims? Anyone hazard a guess?”

Pamela Geller, president of the National Freedom Defense Initiative and author of “Stop the Islamization of America,” told WND: “The worst aspect of this story is that Nancy Salem is not singular. She was one of many Muslim students at the University of Texas at Arlington who regularly published on social media hateful incitement and genocidal comments against Jews. If the establishment media were honest about the rise in antisemitism that they’re trying to blame on Trump, they would be looking at groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine.”

Students for Justice in Palestine, or SJP, reportedly has been tied to an affiliate of the terror group, Hamas. SJP is linked to American Muslims for Palestine, whose members were also members of the Holy Land Foundation, an organization that sent $12.4 million to Hamas.

“Alarmingly, AMP is also active on campuses throughout our country,” wrote the Stanford Review’s John Rice-Cameron. “AMP is a major source of funding and support for SJP: in 2014, it put $100,000 into campus efforts, and it routinely provides SJP with speakers, training, funds, and printed materials. Moreover, [congressional] testimony revealed that AMP ‘even has a campus coordinator on staff whose job it is to work directly with SJP and other pro-BDS groups across the country.’ SJP’s close association with AMP, whose members are tied to terrorists, is sickening.”

A Children’s Courtyard spokesperson indicated in a post on Facebook Wednesday that Salem “is no longer with the company.”

“Providing a safe, nurturing and inclusive learning environment is of the utmost importance to us,” Director of Communication Lydia Cisaruk told Fox News. “The offensive comments certainly don’t reflect our views. Our employees are expected to uphold certain standards of person and professional conduct. Our senior leadership thoroughly investigated this matter.”

