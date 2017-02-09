U.S. visitors may have to reveal social-media passwords

(Arstechnica) U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has informed Congress that the DHS is considering requiring refugees and visa applicants from seven Muslim-majority nations to hand over their social media credentials from Facebook and other sites as part of a security check. “We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what do you say?” he told the House Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday. “If they don’t want to cooperate, then you don’t come in.”

Kelly was referencing Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen, citizens of which were barred from entering the US by President Trump’s executive order. That order, however, remains in legal limbo after a federal judge blocked its enforcement. The Trump administration urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn the lower court’s ruling.