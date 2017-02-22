U.S. 'within 10 years' of becoming Sweden if Trump policies fail

Is America in danger of becoming the next Sweden after eight years of Barack Obama’s open-borders policies?

Sweden has for years been touted, in leftist academia, as a model society that exemplifies the superiority of European socialism over American capitalism.

So when President Trump called out Sweden in a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, saying, “Look at Sweden last night,” he stepped on the toes of a long-held liberal fantasy about the wonders of socialism, say critics on the right.

The Washington Post was out front, claiming in an article Tuesday that the riots that broke out in Sweden Monday night were an anomaly and that the country’s decision to take in more Muslim migrants than any other nation per capita has been “a success story … save for incidents such as Monday night’s, which have taken place in highly segregated neighborhoods.”

Monday’s migrant riots broke out in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby. Storefronts were smashed, nearly a dozen cars were torched, a newspaper photographer was roughed up, his camera stolen. The rioting migrant youths threw rocks at police, injuring one, and several civilians were assaulted while trying to stop the looters, the Post reported.

And it’s not the first time riots have broken out in Sweden’s migrant enclaves, which some have called “no-go zones.” It happened in 2009, 2010 and again in 2013. Gang violence has been on the rise, as have sexual assaults and even gun crimes in a nation where guns are almost impossible for law-abiding Swedes to purchase.

Watch video trailer for the investigative book former congresswoman Michele Bachmann is calling the ‘must read of 2017’ – It’s called the “Stealth Invasion” of America.

The following is Trump’s full quote:

We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.

Trump clarified that he was referring to a report on Fox News the night before by Tucker Carlson, who did a piece on Sweden featuring documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz’s new film, “Stockholm Syndrome.”

Horowitz, near the end of his film, interviews Swedes on the streets of Stockholm. They all refused to blame the migrants for any of the rising crime problems engulfing their nation.

Watch Horowitz’s short film below:

The media backlash continues three days later, part of an effort to debunk Trump’s assertion that Sweden has a problem with its migrant population.

That raises the question: Should Sweden be seen as an important model for other Western nations experimenting with expanded Third World migration and multiculturalism – a strategy laid out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda, the implementation plan for which is the New Urban Agenda? Article 28 of the New Urban Agenda couches the current historic population shift from the Middle East into Western democracies in humanitarian verbiage, with terms such as “inclusiveness” and “leave no one behind” used repeatedly.

WND reached out to several experts on Islam and terrorism with one question: Is Sweden a harbinger of future America if it continues with the multicultural globalist vision advocated by former President Barack Obama?

Pamela Geller, president of the National Freedom Defense Initiative and author of “Stop the Islamization of America,” said Sweden shows what the U.S. will be like if Trump’s immigration policies are not adopted.

The U.S. will prove no better at integrating large Muslim populations than Sweden, Geller predicts.

“It doesn’t matter how much better we are. It matters what the Muslim migrants believe,” she said. “The Islamic imperative of jihad, hijra [migration] and conquest is no different in the U.S. from what it is in Sweden. The more Muslims we bring in, the more civil strife there will be.”

Geller said if immigration continues at Obama-era rates, she gives the U.S. no more than 10 years before it will manifest the same problems now seen in Sweden.

Dr. Andrew Bostom, author of “Legacy of Jihad” and other books about the global Islamic movement, said he definitely sees Sweden-like problems in America’s future.

“In a word, yes, because 51 percent of U.S. Muslims want Shariah to replace U.S. constitutional law in whole or part,” Bostom told WND. “Proselytization to Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan, is violently opposed; Somali Muslims violently terrorized a wealthy Minneapolis suburb just this summer, with no repercussions.”

Bostom was referring to the Somali gang that invaded the Linden Hills community on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis last June, as reported by WND. They threatened to rape a young female resident of the neighborhood and beat one homeowner’s dog. No arrests were made and the local newspaper, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, ignored the three days of terror.

“Then there are the litany of completed jihad terror attacks we have been subjected to since 9/11,” Bostom said. “And the ongoing seemingly endless investigations of jihad terror activities in each of the 50 U.S. states (72 arrests since 9/11 for jihadists linked to the seven Muslim countries affected by Trump’s executive order).

“In aggregate, these phenomena do not bode well for the U.S.”

Author and Jihad Watch publisher Robert Spencer said migrant violence is just part of the problem.

The U.K.’s Express reported several weeks ago, “Sweden’s prime minister was brutalized in Parliament for allowing Sweden to crumble into a lawless state.”

This was not hyperbole, wrote Spencer:

“In February 2016, the National Criminal Investigation Service was forced to admit more than 50 areas in were now labeled as ‘no-go zones’ as sex crimes, attacks on police, drug dealing and children carrying weapons were common occurrences.”

Malmo, which is Sweden’s third-largest city, has been so hard hit by crime and car fires, the Social Democrats demanded soldiers should be sent in to re-establish law and order.

Actor James Woods on Tuesday tweeted:

Let's have the next @womensmarch in #MalmoSweden. And don't forget to wear those cute pink hats. Let's see how that works out… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 21, 2017

In January, two Afghan Muslim migrants kidnapped a Swedish woman and streamed their repeated rapes of her live on Facebook.

Peter Springare, a police investigator in Örebro, blamed Muslim migrants for the chaos that was engulfing Sweden.

“I’m so f—ing tired. What I’m writing here isn’t politically correct,” he said. “But I don’t care. Our pensioners are on their knees, the schools are a mess, healthcare is an inferno, the police is completely destroyed. Everyone knows why, but no one dares or wants to say why.”

When he says “no one,” the chief culprit is the establishment media, Spencer says.

The same trend has already surfaced in the United States in places such as Minneapolis and Twin Falls, Idaho, where refugee crimes have been covered up by police and ignored or downplayed by the local media.

Clare Lopez, vice president of research and analysis at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, said that when Sweden, the U.S. or any other nation loses sight of what makes them a united people, begins to doubt the exceptionalism of their history, the rightness of their laws and the opportunities offered to those who choose to live there, “then, the whole thing begins to break down.”

“And this is what’s happening in Sweden,” she said.

“Swedes have forgotten what makes Swedes, Swedish and Sweden, Sweden. They forgot why they became a beacon of hope to those fleeing chaos and warfare, forgot that the reason those people want to flee in the first place is because their countries weren’t Sweden,” said Lopez.

“In other words, they made a hash of things at home and allowed them to simply rake in the free benefits of a generous society that demands nothing of them in return, most especially including assimilation and allegiance to Sweden’s laws and traditions.”

She said the unassimilated migrants will quickly turn Sweden into the kind of “hellhole” they and their fellow citizens made of wherever it was they fled from.

“We must not let that happen here” she said. “By insisting on keeping America, America, enforcing our laws and demanding allegiance to them to the exclusion of all others, including especially Islamic Law (Shariah), and ensuring that those wanting to come here be investigated, not just for names on some watch list, but for the allegiances, beliefs and ideology they plan to bring with them, we can avoid happening here what’s currently destroying Sweden.”