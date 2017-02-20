Uber probes 'abhorrent' sexual-harassment claims

(NBC NEWS) Uber’s chief executive promised an “urgent” investigation Sunday into allegations of repeated sexual harassment published by a former engineer on her website.

In a statement, Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said that what the ex-employee, Susan Fowler, described in the post was “abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in.”

NBC News has not independently confirmed Fowler’s allegations. Kalanick said that the ride-sharing company’s new chief human resources officer would conduct the investigation, and Arianna Huffington, a member of the company’s board of directors, wrote on Twitter that she plans to assist.