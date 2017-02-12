UCF Socialist Club incites young kids to 'kill Donald Trump'

(East Orlando Post) Days after the University of Central Florida faced national outrage over letting an unregistered student group hold an event promoting violence, the Knights for Socialism have taken their radical antics a step further. On Friday, the group held an event where they allowed students to bash pinatas with the faces of President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and presidential advisor Steve Bannon.

East Orlando Post obtained exclusive footage from UCF College Republican Douglas Mactye, which includes disturbing content involving an elementary to middle school aged student yelling “Kill Trump.” The young children were being encouraged to hit the Pinatas by members of the Knights for Socialism for the duration.

http://eastorlandopost.com/ucf-socialist-club-incites-young-kids-kill-donald-trump#sthash.u6Peztrj.dpuf