(Independent Sentinel) An insane professor ordered cops to attack Gavin McInnes last night as he gave a seminar at NYU. She called the cops “f*ing” cops, told them to go “f*k” themselves repeatedly, and called the right-wing “Nazis.”

The leftists/Democrats stormed NYU last night over conservative actor and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who was inside holding a seminar for the school’s College Republicans. They were very violent.

Unlike California, the NYPD were in full force.