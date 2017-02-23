Unholy alliance: Why Islamists and secular left work together

Why would globalist elites want to allow millions of unassimilable Muslims from the Middle East and North Africa into the West?

That is the question at the heart of the current refugee crisis, and WND news editor Leo Hohmann answered it during a recent interview on “The Alex Jones Show.”

“In my opinion, what we see is an unholy alliance between the secular globalist left and the religious globalist Islamists,” Hohmann told Jones. “On the face of it, they would seem to have little in common, because you think of the secular left as being feminist and pro-woman and pro-gay rights and all that, whereas Islamists tend to not be too fond of those things. But if you look a little deeper, they really do have a lot in common.”

For one thing, Hohmann noted, Islamists and the secular left share a common enemy: Christianity and Judeo-Christian values. They both disdain national borders: Islamists want to establish a global caliphate while the secular globalist left desires a single unified super-state. Islamists believe in a cradle-to-grave nanny state, a principle that Shariah law shares in common with secular socialists. And they both advocate violent revolution.

“On the Islamist side, you have jihad and violent revolution, and the socialists, as we’ve seen, are now getting more and more violent and are all for revolution – revolutionary overthrow of the American system,” Hohmann said.

“They both also have a common disdain for free speech. They are completely intolerant of free speech. We saw that on the campus of Berkeley [earlier this month], and we see it all the time of course in Muslim countries, where you cannot speak out against Islam or Muhammad or anything that Islam says is sacred. It’s a crime; you can lose your head.”

So the two groups have more in common than people think, Hohmann concluded, and he expects them to work out their differences after they both gain sufficient power at the global level.

“And why do they want to flood our countries with refugees from the Third World, Alex?” he asked. “I think it’s to break down society, to cause instability, divisions, and wear down our social cohesion and what’s left of patriotic nationalist Americans, hardworking, middle-class Americans.”

Hohmann, author of the book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad,” acknowledged the common refrain from the U.S. State Department and former public officials such as Barack Obama and John Kerry: Refugees are the most thoroughly vetted of all the immigrants who enter this country.

That is a blatant lie in Hohmann’s view.

“Hogwash!” he exclaimed. “But I do give them credit for consistency in sticking to their talking points. The truth is these folks are coming here with a lot of baggage.”

He pointed out FBI Director James Comey admitted the U.S. can’t vet all Syrian refugees for terror ties because the government simply doesn’t possess enough information about every potential refugee.

“We don’t even know who these people are who say they’re Syrians,” Hohmann said. “You can buy a Syrian passport on the black market for a hundred dollars, and same with Somalia. These are broken countries, they have no law enforcement data against which we can vet, and Comey said this.”

Hohmann said if Americans want to see what their future will look like if the U.S. continues to admit large numbers of incompatible refugees, they need only look at Europe.

“If you want to find out what’s going on, read about Germany,” he implored. “Read about France, Belgium, Sweden. You know, Sweden was the world’s most peaceful country a couple of decades ago. Now it’s the rape capital of Europe, and it’s number two worldwide in rapes per capita.

“Germany and Sweden are our future if we don’t change course and do it quickly.”

