'Unimaginable' radiation levels measured at Fukushima

(Japan Times) The radiation level in the containment vessel of reactor 2 at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 power plant has reached a maximum of 530 sieverts per hour, the highest since the triple core meltdown in March 2011, Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. said Thursday.

The reading means a person could die from even brief exposure, highlighting the difficulties ahead as the government and Tepco grope their way toward dismantling all three reactors that suffered core meltdowns in the March 2011 disaster.

Tepco also announced that, based on image analysis, it has discovered a 2-meter hole in the metal grating beneath the pressure vessel inside reactor 2’s containment vessel, and discovered a portion of it is warped.