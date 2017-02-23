Universities: Call campus cops on immigration agents

(CAMPUS REFORM) Administrators in California are urging students and faculty to contact campus police if government officials ask for information about immigration status.

In response to two memoranda issued Tuesday by Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly outlining his department’s enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration, California State University (CSU) Chancellor Timothy White responded with his own memo to the school community Wednesday reiterating his commitment to “sanctuary campus” policies forbidding cooperation with immigration enforcement and deportation efforts.