Video: Planned Parenthood insiders confirm abortion quotas

Planned Parenthood sets quotas for abortion business branches to meet to maintain its massive income, using pizza parties as carrots to encourage workers, and threats of job loss against those who failed, according to two insiders.

“Every center had a goal for how many abortions were done, and centers that didn’t do abortions like mine that were family planning clinics had a goal for the number of abortion referrals,” said former Planned Parenthood center manager Sue Thayer.

Her comments come on a newly released video from the pro-life group Live Action, whose chief, Lila Rose, recently also released videos revealing Planned Parenthood offers almost no prenatal care, despite bragging about that, and only rarely provides ultrasound services, unless an abortion is being purchased.

The newest video, released Tuesday, is part of Live Action’s series on Planned Parenthood as the “Abortion Corporation.” It comes just as Congress is considering a plan to stop giving Planned Parenthood $500 million in taxpayer money every year.

President Trump already has stopped, by executive order, U.S. taxpayer funding to overseas abortions.

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”

Both funding plans had been enthusiastically supported by Barack Obama, when he was president, as he even promised at one point that he would not want one of his daughters saddled with an infant if they made a mistake.

Thayer explains on the newest video, “It was on this big grid, and if we hit our goal, our line was green. If we were 5 percent under it was yellow, if we were 10 percent under it was red. That’s when we needed to have a corrective action plan – why we didn’t hit the goal, what we’re going to do differently next time,” she said.

“So we were really very goal oriented. I trained my staff the way that I was trained, which was to really encourage women to choose abortion, to have it at Planned Parenthood, because that counts toward our goal.”

She continued, “We would try to get the appointment scheduled for the abortion before they left our clinic. We would say things like, ‘your pregnancy test, you visit today is X number of dollars. How much are you gonna be able to pay towards that…’ If they’d say, ‘I’m not able to pay today,’ then we would say something like, ‘Well, if you can’t pay ten dollars today, how are you gonna take care of a baby?’

“‘Have you priced diapers? Do you know how much it costs to buy a car seat. Where would you go for help. There’s no place in Storm Lake – or whatever town they were in – you know, where you can get help as a pregnant mom.'”

She confirmed the abortion corporation would offer things like extra time off, or pizza parties, as incentives to workers.

“Occasionally they would say you can have two hours of PTO [paid time off] if your center consistently hit goal and you were green all the time, you know, like three months in a row, you might be center manager of the month and get to go to Des Moines and have lunch, you know, with the upper management.

“And you it sounds kinda crazy, but pizza is a motivator.”

Former Planned Parenthood nurse Marianne Anderson explained, “I felt like I was more of a salesman sometimes to sell abortions. And we were told on a regular basis that you have a quota to meet to keep this clinic open. … we were constantly told, you have quotas to meet to stay open.”

See the video:

Explained Rose, “Planned Parenthood doesn’t have quotas for adoptions. It doesn’t have quotas for prenatal care. But quotas for abortions? Absolutely,” she said. “Planned Parenthood makes a profit off women in the midst of their most difficult experiences and incentivizes its staff to take the lives of children in the womb with pizza parties, paid time off, and lunches with upper management. It’s time to redirect our tax money toward local health clinics that actually provide real care to women, instead of to Planned Parenthood, a corporation focused on upping its abortion numbers.”

WND reported earlier when Live Action’s investigation revealed people asking for ultrasounds mostly are met with the response, “We only do ultrasounds if you are terminating.”



See the video:

Live Action also recently released a video that provides stunning clarity to the real agenda of Planned Parenthood.

In it, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards is quoted saying, “It’s important to remember, too, that the services that we provide through the federal programs are family planning, cancer screenings, prenatal care.”

Her statement is followed immediately by a response from Planned Parenthood in Arizona, where a worker states, “We don’t have prenatal care here.”

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”

Then Richards, on social media, states, “Politicians have put STD testing, prenatal care for Planned Parenthood patients at risk in their political attack.”

Which is followed by a statement from Planned Parenthood in Athens, Ohio: “No, we wouldn’t provide any pre-type of prenatal services.”

The video:

Rose said, “Planned Parenthood finds itself in the impossible position of saying that it does just enough prenatal care to merit hundreds of millions of dollars from the government, but not enough to be criticized for failing to provide it when a pregnant woman seeks prenatal care at its centers.”

WND reported when the first video came out that only a few of the 97 abortion businesses contacted offered anything in the way of prenatal services, and one of those services was “vitamins.”

“Planned Parenthood says it’s a champion of women’s health care, yet prenatal care, which is an essential service for expectant mothers, is virtually nonexistent,” said Rose at the time. “Our investigators who wanted to keep their babies were turned away by 92 out of 97 Planned Parenthood centers. It’s clear that despite its claims, abortion is the priority and the only option for pregnant women that visit Planned Parenthood.”

The first video: