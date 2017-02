(CNN)The chemical substance used to kill Kim Jong Nam was VX nerve agent, according to a preliminary report by the Chemistry Department of Malaysia, Malaysian police said in a statement Friday.

Nerve agents are the most toxic and fast-acting substance known in chemical warfare — and VX is the most potent of all of them, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kim, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died February 13 before he was scheduled to board a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Malaysia.