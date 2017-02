(REUTERS) The main U.S. stock indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, led by financials and industrials, as the so-called “Trump trade” sparked back to life on renewed optimism about the economy.

The three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday and Friday rose after President Donald Trump vowed to make a major tax announcement in the next few weeks.

The S&P 500 .SPX has surged 8.3 percent since Trump’s Nov. 8 election through Friday’s close, fueled by expectations he will lower corporate taxes, reduce regulations and increase infrastructure spending.