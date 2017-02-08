Warren banned from speaking on Sessions

(CNSNews.com) – A liberal advocacy group is already fund-raising off Tuesday’s Elizabeth Warren kerfuffle, urging fellow Democrats, “Let’s turn this outrage into a fiasco for the GOP.”

Warren had been speaking on the Senate floor for more than 45 minutes Tuesday night — and she had already been warned once — when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) invoked Senate rule 19 to shut her down.

“The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama, as warned by the chair,” McConnell said. “Senator Warren, quote, said, ‘Senator Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens.'”