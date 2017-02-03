- Frontpage
- WND TV
- Opinion
- Money
- Diversions
- Superstore
Discover Richard Rives’ books, “Time Is the Ally of Deceit” and “Too Long in the Sun,” at the WND SuperStore!
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns us about redefining faith delivered to the saints ...more
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns us about redefining faith delivered to the saints
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us we are to be 'doers' of the Word, not just 'hearers'
Exclusive: Richard Rives highlights multiple attempts to lead us away from our Creator
Exclusive: Richard Rives urges us not to 'swallow a camel' while 'straining at gnats'
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes how Roman 'diversity' resulted in inclusion of pagan principles
Exclusive: Richard Rives points out we can keep God's laws because we are saved
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes current observation far from the faith described in the Bible
Exclusive: Richard Rives observes many pseudo-intellectuals believe lies of theologians
Exclusive: Richard Rives speculates Jesus was born in fall, not during mid-winter pagan festival
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us of pagan origins of Christmas
Exclusive: Richard Rives asks why Christian leaders won't admit the obvious
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against falling prey to definition of sin
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes Ten Commandments were once placed in public buildings for a reason
Exclusive: Richard Rives urges us to walk as Jesus walked
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns us not to advance 'shameful traditions of men'
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns about influence of non-biblical traditions on contemporary worship
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds we can't be blessed when disregarding God's word
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us not to succumb to 'author of confusion'
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us to obey all of what's written in stone
Exclusive: Richard Rives recounts history of when 'new' faith became practiced
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes disastrous results of applying aspects of pagan worship to God
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes most Bible scholars go to great lengths to avoid honest discussion
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us Bible does not give us excuse to break 4th Commandment
Exclusive: Richard Rives documents when, where biblical mandates changed
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us how we distinguish between God of the Bible and other gods
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us Jesus kept the Sabbath, we should too
Exclusive: Richard Rives reviews how 2 were blended in early times
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns aspects can still be found in aspects of contemporary Christianity
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against pastors who know truth but refuse to present it
Exclusive: Richard Rives urges caution about adopting aspects of pagan worship
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns us about redefining faith delivered to the saints
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews pastor Steve Hannett
Exclusive: David Rives notes Darwin was right – partially
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us we are to be 'doers' of the Word, not just 'hearers'
Exclusive: Richard Rives highlights multiple attempts to lead us away from our Creator
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews pastor Cleddie Keith
Joel Richardson, in video made just after failed coup, discusses leader of a revived kingdom
Exclusive: Richard Rives urges us not to 'swallow a camel' while 'straining at gnats'
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews prophetic revivalist Jerame Nelson
Exclusive: David Rives notes how biological stasis occurs despite vastly changing environment
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes how Roman 'diversity' resulted in inclusion of pagan principles
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews apostolic minister Ryan LeStrange
Exclusive: David Rives illustrates blood-clotting 'cascade' as evidence for Creator's hand
Exclusive: Richard Rives points out we can keep God's laws because we are saved
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews minister Karen Dunham
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews seer, author Ana Werner
Joel Richardson, Samuel Whitefield highlight gathering of Jewish, Arab believers
Exclusive: David Rives notes long periods of time not needed for preservation to happen
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes current observation far from the faith described in the Bible
Exclusive: Sid Roth discusses new developments in Tel Aviv
Exclusive: Richard Rives observes many pseudo-intellectuals believe lies of theologians
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews Dennis and Dr. Jen Clark
Exclusive: David Rives notes data preclude more than a few thousand years of human existence
Exclusive: Richard Rives speculates Jesus was born in fall, not during mid-winter pagan festival
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews apostolic pastor Guillermo Maldonado
Joel Richardson, Reggie Kelly with details on Middle East's hottest hot spot
Exclusive: David Rives suggests element's presence in 'ancient' rocks is misunderstood
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us of pagan origins of Christmas
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews author, speaker Kevin Zadai
Exclusive: David Rives notes Cambrian explosion casts doubt on entire evolutionary story