Watch live: Sheriff David Clark on podium

On Friday, President Trump told those attending the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference that they finally have a president.

And he promised to focus on Americans, and jobs for them.

Earlier White House strategist Steve Bannon, made a rare public appearance.

And Vice President Mike Pence said, “We conservatives have an opportunity that only comes around every few generations. My friends, this is our time.”

Here is a list of CPAC speakers Saturday (all times Eastern):

10:05 a.m. — David Bossie, Citizens United

1:50 p.m. — Scott Pruitt, EPA administrator

2:25 p.m. — Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA)

3:05 p.m. — CPAC Straw Poll

3:25 p.m. — Sheriff David Clarke