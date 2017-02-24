Watch live: Trump to take center stage at CPAC

President Trump is taking the stage today at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md.

Trump will address the nation’s largest annual gathering of conservative leaders and activists one day after a rare public appearance by White House strategist Steve Bannon, as WND reported.

“We conservatives have an opportunity that only comes around every few generations,” Vice President Mike Pence also told CPAC on Thursday. “My friends, this is our time.”

Here is the list of CPAC speakers Friday (all times Eastern):

8:10 a.m. — Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill

8:25 a.m. — Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump

9:55 a.m. — Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs

10:20 a.m. — President Donald Trump

11:55 a.m. — Nigel Farage, British politician and Fox News contributor

12:55 p.m. — NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre

1:35 p.m. — Katie Pavlich

2:20 p.m. — Amb. John Bolton

2:30 p.m. — Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX)

3:00 p.m. — Carly Fiorina

7:30 p.m. — The Ronald Reagan dinner, with keynote remarks by Michael Reagan.