Trump considering new, narrower travel ban

(Los Angeles Times) Rebuffed again by the courts, President Trump said Friday that he is weighing a new, more narrowly tailored executive order to curb entry into the U.S., a step that would mean setting aside his legal battle in favor of moving more quickly on his broader goal of restricting the flow of who comes into the country.

“We need speed for reasons of security,” the president told reporters as he traveled to Florida on Friday.

Trump said he might implement a “brand-new order” as early as next week. That step could effectively void his first executive order and end the court proceedings over it.