What you need to understand about Donald J. Trump

By Tomas McFie

Some still don’t get it, and I may have to eat my own words, but Donald J. Trump is an ultimate deal maker. And as such, he is negotiating with multiple parties simultaneously now that he is president of the United States.

In his recent executive order, he reached out to placate his far-right constituents by fulfilling his campaign pledge to take a tough stance on vetting refugees coming into this country. At the same time, he was extending an olive branch to the LBGT community, Christian community and other communities that have been exposed to human rights violations.

The question is, of course, will he be able to sustain such a far-right position regarding refugees coming into this country? And that is doubtful, because after all the political dust has settled there will be some middle ground. But that really isn’t the point I’m trying to make here; the point is, Trump knew from the beginning that some middle ground would become the final solution. And so knowing, he boldly set the initial negotiation objectives so far to the right that any move toward center would appear more like middle ground to everyone involved than a slight move to the right would have appeared without that extreme departure from the present.

Thus, Trump ultimately wins. He wins “on the right” because he has set such a high hurdle for the left to have to deal with. He wins “on the left” because he will retreat from his initial far-right stance and they will feel elated because they made him compromise. But even more importantly, he wins the hearts of middle Americas who are not ideologically left or right but simply honest, hard-working people who really want nothing more than to go to work, pay their bills and enjoy life in a secure and safe community.

The fact that Donald J. Trump has been a liberal Democrat most of his life shouldn’t be overlooked. He understands what he is up against. And as a brilliant negotiator, he realizes that in order to negotiate you have to start somewhere. Somewhere far, far away from where you really intend to settle. And so when he draws the line in the sand for where negotiations will start, the game of tug of war begins. And it begins with a huge uproar because of the extreme starting line he has announced.

Amusingly, the media and the far left play right along with his tug of war game – and by doing so corroborate his negotiation acumen. As they react in such a vitriolic manner each time he begins a new negotiation process, everyone becomes aware that he has a big fish on the line. And the harder they pull against him, the more line they forfeit. Many even relinquish most of negotiating alternatives by persuading middle America to get behind the president, if for no other reason than to get away from the vicious and violent reactions the left is so well-known for. Remember, most middle Americans simply want to go to work, pay their bills and enjoy life in a secure and safe community. And so when the left violently and/or viciously respond to Trumps’ political posturing, they lose big time.

That the media and left actually take his hook every time Trump calls a new tug of war game is baffling because Trump has written unambiguously about how he successfully has used this ploy throughout his business carrier to win and to win big league. One would think someone in the media or on the left would read his books, learn and act in turn. But then again, perhaps they have! Perhaps they are profiting in some way by taking such an obstinate stance.

Here’s what I mean. If by making everyone think you are in opposition to the new president, while raking in the dough because of him and his political positions, then what have you lost? After all, “Zuckerberg’s net worth has jumped $5 billion” since the election of Trump, and Warren Buffet has seen an “$7 Billion Boom on Donald Trump’s Win.” Even Bill Gates likens Trump to John F. Kennedy after his first meeting with him.

So don’t sweat this political stuff too much. The middle ground will be reached; that you can count on. That is the historical lesson from all political eras and will be the historical viewpoint when all this political dust has settled as well. In the meantime, enjoy the boom in the stock market while it lasts, and be prepared for when the bubble pops in the future. Because this too will pass.

Tomas McFie is the founder of Life Benefits and author of multiple books, including “Retirement Curveball.”