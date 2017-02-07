What's U.N.'s real 'climate change' agenda?

WASHINGTON – Two years ago, the United Nation’s architect of the global “climate change” agenda announced what may be the real goal.

At a little-noticed news conference in February 2015 in Brussels, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, virtually admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism.

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,” she said.

Referring to a new international treaty environmentalists adopted at the Paris climate change conference last year, she added: “This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”

Figueres is a woman with her own power agenda, too.

Last July she declared herself a candidate to succeed Ban Ki-moon as secretary general of the U.N. However, she announced three months later that she was leaving the contest because of lack of support.

She led 195 countries to agree an historic pact to tackle global warming in Paris last December, and hoped this success would convince governments to back her in the contest for top post.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

But a fourth Security Council straw poll last September saw Figueres finish close to bottom, receiving support from just five countries.

In a letter the Costa Rican said she was pulling out through “loyalty to the United Nations and in order to facilitate the advance of the selection process.”

Figueres added there was still a need for a “new era” of multilateralism to tackle a variety of interconnected issues such as conflict prevention, human rights, migration and climate change.

“Never before have we had so many issues compounding each other,” she said.