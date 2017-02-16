Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A father was driving his son to school when he inadvertently made an illegal turn at some traffic lights. Realizing his mistake, he said:

“Oops, I just made an illegal turn.”

“It’s OK, Dad,” said his son. “The police car behind us did the same thing.”

