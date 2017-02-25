White black-rights leader now 'jobless and living on food stamps'

(Irish Journal) Rachel Dolezal became somewhat of an infamous figure after being outed in 2015 as a white woman presenting herself as a black person.

Almost two years later, the 39-year-old former black rights activist is jobless, living on food stamps, and on the verge of homelessness.

In a new interview to publicise her memoir In Full Color, Dolezal told The Guardian that she is “not going to stoop and apologize and grovel” for what happened.

Dolezal was forced to quit her job at the African-American advocacy group the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People after being outed by local media.