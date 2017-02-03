White House: New Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

(Times of Israel) The White House on Thursday said it had not yet taken a position on the construction of new Israeli settlements, but suggested they “may not be helpful” in securing peace.

“While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful,” said spokesman Sean Spicer.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for the establishment of a new West Bank settlement to replace the illegal outpost of Amona, which was evacuated and largely demolished on Wednesday and Thursday in keeping with a High Court of Justice order.