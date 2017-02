(The Blaze) A “White Privilege 101” workshop at the University of Wisconsin-Madison aims to “engage white-identified” students and teach them to harness their privilege in order to turn racism around, according to the Daily Cardinal, the school newspaper.

Khaled Ismail, a social justice educator at the Multicultural Student Center, leads the workshop. He told the Daily Cardinal that he hoped it would help “create a more equitable campus experience and community.”

More from the newspaper: