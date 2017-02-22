'White privilege' campaign blasted as just another 'guilt trip'

Students at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania will carry a physical reminder of their alleged “white privilege” this month, as the school’s College Democrats have launched a campaign in which they are asking students to wear a white pin in the shape of a puzzle piece.

They say the goal is to make students at the small, private liberal arts college think about how race affects their lives.

Aileen Ida, president of the College Democrats, claimed in a report in the College Fix that white people continually tolerate a societal system of oppression unless they work against it.

“No matter how accepting someone is, that doesn’t stop them from being part of a system based on centuries of inequality,” she said.

Scott Greer, deputy editor at the Daily Caller, scoffs at this idea.

“This is just a talking point to further guilt-trip whites into doing what these activists want,” Greer told WND. “There is no real discrimination going on. Besides, nothing white liberals do to combat this imaginary oppression will be good enough for these agitators.”

The College Fix quoted Ida as saying, “Discussions about race are often perceived as being only open to people of color, but I think it is just as important for white people to partake in conversations about race.”

But Greer, knowing what he knows about the typical nature of racial discussions, does not trust the College Democrat president’s motives.

“She only wants whites to participate in these conversations in a totally submissive role,” he inferred. “This is not a conversation; it’s a resentful lecture that requires Caucasians to nod their heads and not voice disagreement.”

Despite Ida’s desire to spark a campus-wide discussion on race, Greer does not think this experiment is likely to make a real impact on any white students.

“I don’t think they are going to change at all,” he predicted. “The students who would wear these pins are the most fervent believers in white guilt, and the wearing of these pins just demonstrates to the rest of the world how ludicrous they are. This is absolutely about virtue signaling and nothing else. Nothing will change from this, except to further legitimize anti-white sentiment on campus.”

The University of California-Berkeley was no campus for one particular white man two weeks ago. The nation watched as masked protesters rioted, looted, set fires and viciously beat bystanders who had come to hear a speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yvette Felarca, one of the organizers of the violent protests, later told a local TV station Yiannopoulos is a “fascist” and a “white supremacist,” even though, as Greer noted, he’s a homosexual who prefers black men.

The protesters called themselves “anti-fascists” and suggested they were fighting against the intolerance of people like Yiannopoulos. Greer said this attitude is in keeping with the left’s definition of tolerance, which is not at all tolerant.

“When the left speaks about tolerance, they’re thinking it’s only tolerance for ideas that are not going to be hurtful to their people,” Greer said during a recent appearance on the “Hagmann & Hagmann Report.”

He explained the left got this idea from Herbert Marcuse, the 20th-century Marxist philosopher who advocated “repressive tolerance,” meaning tolerance for ideas from the left but not from the right. So it is that leftists today refuse to tolerate ideas with which they disagree.

“They don’t actually believe in free speech if it goes against their interests,” Greer revealed. “They believe in a type of tolerance that only supports people they view as the oppressed, while if they think they can label something as leading to fascism, they can suppress it because that is tolerant in their view because they are helping out the oppressed minorities.”

He said this is where the idea of “microaggressions” becomes useful to the campus left. “Microaggressions” have been described as unconscious slights by members of the majority culture against minorities. This theory suggests that while a white person may think he is making an off-color joke to a black person, the black person may view it as something akin to a lynching, according to Greer.

“Colleges try to use this idea to suppress free speech, because it’s not just ideas they disagree with; it’s something that’s threatening the physical safety of themselves,” he explained. “They claim that because that gives them a greater argument to suppress viewpoints they don’t like.”

He said that is the same rationale activists used to insist advertisers boycott Breitbart News.

“The reason they want companies to not advertise with it is not because of Breitbart’s politics. It’s because Breitbart’s news stories lead to hate crimes that actually cause violence toward people,” he said. “Now, there’s no evidence that a Breitbart news story has caused a hate crime anywhere, but they claim this anyway and they just act like, ‘Well, we don’t have to prove facts.’

“They just use this tactic because it makes sense to them and it feels right; it doesn’t have to be right. They care about an idea feeling right more than it actually being right in reality. But it’s a powerful argument for them to say, instead of, ‘I disagree with this idea, here’s the facts and reasons why,’ it’s much better for them to say, ‘These ideas are going to kill me, and if the school allows this to happen, my safety is in jeopardy.’ That is a much more effective argument for these students to use to suppress speech and to get their way.”

Greer is still a young man, but even he is too old to have experienced much of the left-wing insanity now gripping campuses across the nation.

“I only graduated college four years ago, and I don’t remember ever being told to check my white privilege, or you know, ‘You can’t read this book, there’s a trigger warning over it.’ I never saw this stuff.”

He said he was driven to write “No Campus For White Men” when he realized campuses had gotten so much more radical in the short time since he left. Sadly, Greer expects the violence and hysteria to continue – but the Trump administration does give him hope.

“We’re going to start seeing more violence, more aggression, not only on campus, but in other places in general due to the kind of dangerous ideas that are floating among the left and their anti-Trump hysteria.

“We’re kind of heading to a dark path, but hopefully the Trump administration can turn us around.”

Former Breitbart editor Yiannopoulos wrote the foreword to Greer’s book and offered hearty praise.

“America has a long way to go to return universities to their rightful places as centers of learning, free speech, and controversial ideas. Scott Greer’s ‘No Campus for White Men’ is a good step in this battle, and I am proud to consider him a compatriot in the battle for America’s higher education.”

