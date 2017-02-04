Who's better? Bill Gates or Mother Teresa?

This week, there appeared an article on how Bill Gates has the potential to become the world’s first trillionaire. At this point he has so much wealth that it begets more wealth all by itself.

Every so often an industrial titan will come along and impact the world in a massive way. Bill Gates. Andrew Carnegie. John D. Rockefeller. J.P. Morgan. Henry Ford. Each left his impact and legacy, for better or worse, on the domestic and international economy and history.

These tycoons have (or had) standards of living few of us will ever glimpse. Beyond the products for which they’re known (cars, oil, computer software, whatever), these individuals have endowed foundations, built skyscrapers, funded charities and otherwise bestowed their largesse across millions.

The people who reach this kind of wealth are driven, passionate, dedicated and focused. Often they are also ruthless, cruel, greedy and arrogant.

But for every industrial tycoon, there are people on the opposite end of the spectrum: devoted humanitarians whose names, also, come down through history. Mother (now Saint) Teresa. Albert Schweitzer. William Booth. Mahatma Gandhi. These are people whose deeds leave the rest of us dropping our heads with shame at our petty, selfish, self-centered lives.

Unlike the titans of industry, most of the saints who work with the poor and destitute seldom make news. They just go on, day after day, year after year, mercifully applying Christian principles toward the world’s most destitute people. For every Bill Gates or J.D. Rockefeller, there are millions of little Teresas, conducting millions of small acts of compassion and love and mercy, offering a helping hand, a hot meal, a medical service, a kind smile and a zillion other good works.

These humanitarians impact hundreds and thousands of individual lives. Those touched remember the assistance they received with the deepest gratitude, whether it came in the form of a blanket, a pair of shoes, a helping hand, improved working conditions, or a place to live.

But who – Bill Gates or Saint Teresa – more effectively changes the world? Who has had the bigger impact?

The Mises Institute has an article on its website entitled “The Case for Ebenezer” in which literature’s most famous miser is placed on trial for the crime of selfishness.

The author, Butler Shaffer, reminds us of how widespread the impoverished conditions were in England and other nations prior to the Industrial Revolution, and he argues Mr. Scrooge got a bad rap for his greed and tightfistedness. His head for business, as Ebenezer pointed out to the Spirit of Christmas Present, provided Mr. Cratchit with employment.

What else did the Scrooges of the world do? Shaffer notes England “was delivered, not by her rulers, but by those who, seeking no doubt their own narrow ends, had the wit and resources to devise new instruments of production and new methods of administering industry. … It is out of profound respect for those whose pursuits of their selfish interests have done far more to better the lives of others than have the combined efforts of all the self-styled altruists, saints, social workers, politicians, and other mischievous beings, that I have undertaken this defense of one of the most maligned financiers of this humanizing epoch.” [Emphasis added.]

I confess I never considered this perspective before. We are all taught to despise the ruthlessness and greed of industrial titans; but we ignore the positive long-term impact they’ve had on the world.

Shaffer writes, “What is the bill of particulars with which my client is charged? Pay close attention to Mr. Dickens’ allegations. His case comes down to just two points: (1) My client has managed to become very rich; and (2) he insists on keeping his money for himself. That’s it! That is the essence of his alleged wrongdoing.”

OK, fine. Scrooge wanted to keep his money. The milk of human kindness was pretty thin in his veins. He would no more help a destitute commoner than Saint Teresa could assume the reins of Microsoft.

But does this mean Scrooge did no good? Did this mean he was evil through and through? Does this mean our modern-day industrial titans are equally worth reviling?

Maybe, maybe not. We may not admire tycoons as people; but we are forced to admire their legacy.

It is the ruthless, heartless, greedy tycoons who allow you and me a life of ease and convenience unprecedented in the history of the planet. The luxuries we take for granted – electricity, clean water, internal combustion engines, laptops, smartphones – were not invented or harnessed by benevolent governments. No, they were invented or harnessed by greedy men who wanted nothing more than wealth and power, and crushed everyone and everything that got in their way of this nefarious pursuit. But you know what? Their products live on, enriching our lives in immeasurable ways.

Progressives who loathe and despise the capitalist pigs and who want nothing more than “fair” wealth distribution have the luxury to “occupy” and riot and scream and yell for social justice because their bellies are full and they have a roof over their heads. They organize their anarchy through social media on their electronic devices, and travel to their riot destinations via internal combustion engines. And nowhere along the way do they see the hypocrisy of their actions.

Does this mean the Saint Teresas of the world are unneeded or unnecessary? Of course not. They are the often-unseen and unheralded angels among us who remind us of the utter goodness of humanity, the God-breathed selfless and joyous individuals who counterbalance the ugliness of the world and remind us of our beautiful potential.

It is a matter of balance. Both are needed. One is needed for short-term help; the other for long-term lifting of the economy.

If the world had nothing but Mother Teresas, we would never have achieved the comforts and conveniences that drew civilization out of the dark ages and into modern times. If the world had nothing but tycoons, we would never have righted wrongs, corrected injustices (true injustice, not the manufactured victimology invented by progressives), improved conditions, helped victims of poverty, fed the hungry, or clothed the naked.

You can dislike tycoons all you want. Some of them can be despicable people. But it doesn’t mean I’m not grateful for the long-term good they did.

God bless us, every one.

Learn how to achieve a simple lifestyle without “going green” or joining a monastery. Read Patrice Lewis’ helpful book, “The Simplicity Primer: 365 Ideas for Making Life more Livable”

Media wishing to interview Patrice Lewis, please contact media@wnd.com.

