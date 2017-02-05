Why the left is more violent

Life goes better for people who are closer to the truth. God has laid out life so simply that you need only be sensible and all will be well. Satan uses pride to separate you from your senses, so you destroy your life and others’, especially your children.

When you are angry, you play “god” – the ultimate senselessness. You cannot admit or even see you are wrong. You feel justified hating people and situations that do not merit your hatred. You cannot even identify the root of your anger.

Destructive organizations and causes are built on anger: Feminism, so-called LGBT “rights,” the Democratic Party, Black Lives Matter, ISIS and anti-Trump protests.

Breitbart writer and popular college speaker Milo Yiannopoulos points out the destruction of leftist ideologies, so he’s hated by brainwashed people who could benefit from the truth he tells. Chaos escalated outside where Milo spoke at University of Washington, and a man was shot. Just days later, violent riots and assaults at U.C. Berkeley shut down his speech before he could begin.

Under the divisive President Barack Obama, leftist riots became commonplace, anger based on lies propagated by liberal media, academics and politicians.

CNN pushes unfounded outrage over imaginary “racism,” because blacks are three or four times as likely as whites to be killed by police (never mind how blacks act in police confrontations). Yet when it comes to abortions, CNN claims there is “no clear racial divide,” because CNN apparently supports abortion. Blacks are three times as likely as whites to get abortions, but the media do not care about black lives, except to exploit black anger and ignorance to push a leftist political agenda.

Similarly, the media and liberals are on a warpath to destroy President Trump, a fearless white conservative man, whereas they were in love with, charmed and, in some cases, intimidated by President Obama because he is an angry black socialist, and they identify with his hatred and emotionalism.

Naturally, those who are not paying attention, but who are judgmental people, accept the media lies and join in the hatred and suspicion toward Trump and his supporters. Chicago blacks and San Jose Mexicans famously rioted and attacked Trump supporters in those cities.

Without black people in this country, I think there would hardly be any riots, and the murder rate might drop by half or more. Blacks and Democrat would-be voters are disproportionately represented among violent offenders in prisons. Most are also separated from their fathers.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

I’m not suggesting we get rid of blacks or Democrats, but that we return people to fathers, to responsibility, forgiveness and God. When you are angry, you reject responsibility, you are unforgiving, you don’t know God, and you don’t love anyone. You are out of control.

Angry people feel like victims and identify with others who are angry and emotional, who also feel like victims.

Orlando Muslim terrorist Omar Mateen reportedly told blacks in the homosexual night club, even as he shot many of them, “I don’t have a problem with black people. … You guys suffered enough.” Not surprisingly, Mateen’s father was spotted at a Hillary Clinton rally during the presidential campaign. Pew Research says 70 percent of Muslims “identify with or lean toward the Democrat Party” (only 11 percent lean Republican) and 68 percent want bigger government and more services.

Trayvon Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, who divorced before he was 5, lived selfish, unstable lives during their son’s childhood. Before he could finish high school, Trayvon became a thug who was into drugs, suspended for fighting and suspected of burglary. In February 2012, Trayvon should have been in jail, but instead he allegedly attacked neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, whom he called a “creepy-ass cracker.” He pummeled George and allegedly threatened his life. (The media and politicians lied about this situation too, as they’d later do in Ferguson with the circumstances of the poorly raised thug Michael Brown’s death.)

Now Trayvon’s parents have written a book to defend their son’s “legacy.” Instead of telling the truth that they failed their son, and warning others not to make the same error they did, they are seeking money and fame and pushing a godless leftist agenda. Fulton spoke at the DNC with fellow “Mothers of the Movement” to validate Black Lives Matter and campaign for Hillary Clinton. She spoke at the morally filthy Women’s March on Washington to push false victimization narratives. She sets a bad example, yet the media honor her as wonderful. Trayvon’s violent rage, which killed him, testifies against her.

If people on the left truly want to improve and save lives, they should be honest about the destruction of anger in their lives and in their families, rather than justify and excuse anger as good.

Barack Obama is “hopeful” about members of the younger generation because of their anti-racist attitudes. The young have been brainwashed to be combative against a “problem” (“racism”) that does not exist. They also support homosexuality and socialism like no other generation.

Christian parents, if you don’t want to lose your children to leftism, atheism and the like, drop anger.

