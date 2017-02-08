Will the hostile left ever get over it?

Ahoy there, My Esteemed Brethren of The Left! You show no sign of getting over the trouncing you got in the last election.

And that election was over three months ago! That’s a quarter of a year. That’s a lot of time. I’ve gotten over women I loved who left me in a lot shorter time than that!

There are things in life you don’t miss until you lose them. You may love the corrupt and diseased United Nations, but your crowd is robbing me of the one beloved United Nation America used to be. In the old days we winners and losers – and I’ve done my time as both – used to chide one another, pay off our bets and then resume our brotherly love, but your wretched attitude has turned us into a steaming cauldron of Serbs and Croats, or Hutus and Tutsis, or Ghegs and Tosks. You get the point.

The geniality between you losers and us winners never existed for even the life of a flashbulb. And it’s gone straight down from there. The rioting at Berkeley tells us we’re now at the fire-and-broken-glass stage. We’re not yet at the blood stage. Somehow that dreaded threshold already feels due, or overdue.

What’s especially troublesome is the feeling that your antics are not what we might call natural and organic manifestations of expressions spontaneously bubbling up out of the population. What we’re getting from these disorders seems staged, scripted, arranged and, one must even add, paid-for. You’re probably hoping for the same success the anti-Vietnam protesters enjoyed in the late ’60s and early ’70s. Your hope is a vain one.

The American public responded to those anti-Vietnam demonstrations because the American population did not support that war. The American population does indeed support Donald Trump, which is the one element you can’t admit, even to one another. So your anti-Trump stunts fail to resonate. You’re giving us riots followed by police followed by the riot’s end, but there’s no resonance. You’re not starting anything. Pro-Trump timber is too damp for you to ignite. You’re dropping sour grass down the Grand Canyon and hoping for an echo.

The incidents of obscene reaction and hostility toward anyone on Trump’s side almost defy belief. What bedevils us is that your group contains some of the brightest and most talented people in the land. What result that you seek can you possibly expect with your current behavior?

Another puzzlement stems from the uniformity of your behavior from your very bottom to your very top. Normally, in any situation of controversy and confrontation, there’s a huge difference separating the bottom from the middle and top. Your “bottom” people are the belligerent, profane, clench-fisted rabble eager to insult, slug, shatter glassware and get in our face and stay there. Toward the middle are usually found the more patient partisans belting out their talking points but always pretending they’re interested in hearing the other side. At the top are the refined, urbane spokespeople who kiss ladies’ hands and sound great on talk shows, especially when they have clipped British accents. Hitler’s Nazi regime had charming ambassadors!

But your side comes on as a swirling mass of unreasonable hostility. The barroom belligerent now has a twin brother in Congress who refuses to show up at a hearing to meet Trump’s appointees. You don’t even bother to denounce your obvious extremist nut-cases. Madonna tells the shouting mob she’s thought a lot about bombing the White House. Who on your side has the guts to denounce her? You’re afraid if you do you’ll be viewed as a Trump supporter, entitling you to all the intimidation and violence that comes with such a judgment. No wonder you’re brimming with talk of “Nazis.” Your own rag-tag band contains just the right octane of pure protein that Nazis are made of.

It was fun being Americans with you for such a long while. Now there’s nothing comforting visible through the windshield. All that glory is stuck in the rearview mirror.

I’m a hostage to the best brand of nostalgia when I recall Democratic candidate Adlai Stevenson, who, on the wrong end of a landslide for Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, nevertheless stood erect on election night and told his cheering followers, “That which unites us as Americans is stronger than that which divides us as Democrats and Republicans.” That’s true. That’s wonderful. That’s as it should be. But anybody who tried to calm you folks with that blarney would have his neck wrung.

Many of the chairs in the hearing rooms on Capitol Hill, that should be occupied by Democrats listening to Trump nominees and weighing their qualifications, are empty. That signals a deeper and more dangerous emptiness that’s eaten its way through your ranks.

Never did we dream that our conservative behavior toward the Obama presidency would later be held aloft as a model of bipartisan brotherhood. But here we are!

In closing, we can’t touch those enduring quotes, like that of Adlai Stevenson. The best we can honestly do is quote the last line of Tom Bodett’s commercial for Motel 6. You remember. It goes like this:

“We’ll leave the light on for you!”

