WND: News I can believe in

Dear WND friends,

I cannot tell you how much I do appreciate your service. Yours is one of only two that I count on every day to bring me the truth from a perspective of Christian/Judeo believers. Your news is news I can believe in.

I have all of Mr. Kupelian’s books, which are excellent. I have other offerings from your book store, and I have been a subscriber to Whistleblower in the past, another great resource, and hopefully, next month, I may be able to purchase “Restoration of All Things.” My only problem is that I am a widow on a small, fixed income, and there is not money to purchase all I would like to.

I also have two of Rabbi Cahn’s works, but I do not have this month’s gift offering. It would be a great blessing to receive it, and I could share it with my son who is a new believer and has much to learn about the times we are living in.

Be assured that your service is very greatly appreciated and followed daily.

Abundant Shalom,

Erlene Talbott