Boss charged in bullied teen's suicide

(ABC NEWS) A former Dairy Queen manager accused of bullying a Missouri teen to the point that he took his own life has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter, following the suicide of her former employee just days before Christmas, according to court documents.

Kenny Suttner, 17, died on Dec. 21, 2016 after he committed suicide outside of his home in Glasgow, Missouri. Earlier this month Harley Branham, 21, Suttner’s former manager from his part-time job at a local Dairy Queen, was charged with the felony of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Suttner’s death, the documents say.