Woman declares, 'I am a serial killer!' – stabs date in chest

(Seattle Times) A 24-year-old Edmonds woman allegedly told police she planned to kill a man she met online, eat his heart and leave a note on his body so police would know she intended to kill again, according to court documents in the bizarre case.

Amy Brown is accused of plunging a pocket knife into the chest of the 29-year-old man late Sunday in a room at the Rodeo Inn in Lynnwood, telling him she was a serial killer, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the police case against her.

The man, who met Brown after he created a Craigslist post seeking companionship, was able to escape and seek help at a nearby drugstore, the statement says.