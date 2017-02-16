Woman defends savage obituary of dead dad

(Houston Chronicle) Over the past week the obituary of Galveston’s Leslie Ray “Popeye” Charping has made the rounds after it was discovered on the Carnes Funeral Home website. The obit, biting and honest in tone, went so viral that it crashed funeral home’s website.

Many people couldn’t believe that someone could be so callous to a family member. Others thought it was a joke or prank of some sort.

A member of the Charping family told host Michael Berry on “The Michael Berry Show” on Tuesday morning that she chose to tell the truth about her father in the obituary rather than sugarcoat a life that hurt others.