(WTVQ) The Wyoming House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday morning that would allow those with a concealed and carry permit over the age of 21 on the state’s college campuses.

The bill also would remove restrictions on where you can take a gun assuming you have a concealed weapons permit.

The bill passed on a vote of 47-13.

House Bill 137 would repeal gun free zones in government meetings, such as the Wyoming Legislature or any other meeting of a governmental entity.