Re: “O Canada! Dump Breitbart ad, dump WND’s”

Bravo for stopping ads by Canada for its actions against Breitbart, your competitor!

Canada is moving away from the U.S. in societal norms and liberal actions. It should be watched closely. Our border with Canada may be at risk because of its “open border” and the Muslim immigrants it has accepted.

Keep up you great work. We all need WND truth.

Curt Shuler