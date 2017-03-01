1 way to help fix America's drug crisis

This week was a big week with opioid additions concerns.

In an announcement on the current crisis, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, issued an executive order and declared “a state of emergency in response to the heroin, opioid and fentanyl crisis ravaging communities in Maryland and across the country.” In his executive order, he announced $50 million in new funding to help address the crisis.

Gov. Hogan said: “We need to treat this crisis the exact same way we would treat any other state emergency. With this continuing threat increasing at such an alarming rate, we must allow for rapid coordination with our state and local emergency teams. We must cut through the red tape so that we are empowering the important work being done in our many state agencies and at the local level all across our state. This is about taking an all-hands-on-deck approach so that together we can save the lives of thousands of Marylanders.”

At about the same time Gov. Hogan issued his executive order, Ohio announced its statistics, and it was not pretty. It turns out that in February there were at least 60 people killed by heroin and fentanyl use in just Northeast Ohio, with 36 of those deaths occurring in my hometown of Cleveland.

It turns out that there have been innovative programs in parts of the country to address this public health concern. I was able to hear John Rosenthal talk about the program that he runs in Massachusetts, which has been copied in more than 200 districts across the United States.

Mr. Rosenthal explained the many police officers have said “you can’t arrest your way out of this health epidemic.” The program he runs is called Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, or PAARI. Mr. Rosenthal said bad public policy leads to bad health outcomes.

He pointed out the work of the Gloucester, Massachusetts, police department, which is considered by many to be a model for combating addiction. This program was begun in 2015 by Police Chief Leonard Campanello.

The Gloucester Police Department, like most police departments, is open 24 hours a day. Anyone can walk in, either with drugs or without them, and get referred for treatment. Unlike emergency rooms at hospitals, where people are put on a wait list, people coming into the Gloucester Police Department are referred for treatment immediately. Rather than just places where people are arrested and held, police departments are now seen as entry places for treatment.

Since the chief initiated this program, 530 people have come into the Gloucester Police Department to get treatment and all were sent to treatment on the day of their arrival. Now, with 28 states having the adopted the same program in more than 200 jurisdictions, at least 10,000 people have been placed in treatment. There is a relapse rate, but in Gloucester, the relapse rate is 30 percent as opposed to 80 percent. There have been other benefits as well, such as a 30 percent reduction in ancillary crime and renewed trust in community policing.

One police chief, Fred Ryan, in Arlington, Massachusetts, posed the question, “What will happen to the clients of the drug dealers who they do arrest?” Recently, he told an audience in Arizona: “Law enforcement needs to stop telling America that all we need is more resources to arrest our way out of this problem. … The fact is, we can’t. Each drug arrest we make, each dealer we take off the streets is quickly replaced by a rival dealer, and, in some instances, it actually makes the problem worse.”

Chief Ryan continued: “Those suffering from substance use disorders are not our enemies. They’re our sons, they’re our daughters, they’re our neighbors, and they cross the political spectrum. This notion that we’re at war with them must be abandoned.”

This approach is not only innovative; it works. I remember the street-crossing policeman when I was in elementary school. We all knew him as “Bill” and liked him. Imagine if our police force had the respect of the community that Bill had.

Respect for our police force is necessary in a civil society. This innovative program, PAARI, is one very good answer to help with drug addiction as well as reducing crime and increasing respect for our uniformed officers.

