13 reasons to declare Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization

President Trump has decided not to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, at least for now, according to published reports citing pressure from the U.S. State Department and the King of Jordan.

Anonymous sources told the Washington Times that the administration “backed down from a plan to designate the Brotherhood” after an internal State Department memo advised against it.

The State Department’s argument – put forth in a memo to the White House – comes down to a belief that there is actually more than one Brotherhood and that one side is not as bad as the other because it works through democratic processes in the Middle East, the Washington Times reports.

Yet, it’s always been known that the Brotherhood operates on multiple levels.

According to scholar Martin Kramer, the Muslim Brotherhood from its early days had “a double identity.” Kramer, as quoted by Discover the Networks, writes:

“On one level, they operated openly, as a membership organization of social and political awakening. [Founder Hassan] al-Banna preached moral revival, and the Muslim Brethren engaged in good works. On another level, however, the Muslim Brethren created a ‘secret apparatus’ that acquired weapons and trained adepts in their use. Some of its guns were deployed against the Zionists in Palestine in 1948, but the Muslim Brethren also resorted to violence in Egypt. They began to enforce their own moral teachings by intimidation, and they initiated attacks against Egypt’s Jews.”

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., one of the earliest advocates of banning the Brotherhood in the U.S., describes it as “the mother load of global terrorism.” She told WND President Trump is unlikely to be successful in defeating Islamic terror without confronting the head of the snake.

“It is the umbrella organization from which all terrorism flows because the Brotherhood’s goal is global Islamic rule,” Bachmann told WND. “It’s no coincidence that every terrorist act stems from the same Muslim Brotherhood motivation: Global governance under Islamic Shariah law.”

Phil Haney, former Homeland Security officer and co-author of the whistleblower book “See Something Say Nothing,” said it’s no coincidence that the State Department is heading up the opposition to declaring the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

“It’s the same shallow argument we’ve been hearing for years,” Haney said. “We refuse to take them at face value and ask what do they, themselves, say they intend to do? This is willful blindness if you can’t take the Muslim Brotherhood at face value. This is part of the swamp that needs to be drained.”

The following are 13 reasons the Muslim Brotherhood should be declared a terrorism organization, according to experts like Haney, Bachmann and others.

1. The motto and logo of the Muslim Brotherhood speak for themselves. The motto is “Allah is our objective. The Prophet is our leader. The Qur’an is our law. Jihad is our way. Dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope. [Allah is greater!].” The logo includes crossed swords and the Quran emblazoned across the Earth. Below the swords is the Arabic word for “prepare,” which is pulled from Quran 8:60 on the spoils of war:

“And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know [but] whom Allah knows. And whatever you spend in the cause of Allah will be fully repaid to you, and you will not be wronged.”

2. The Muslim Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al Banna, who sought to revive the crumbled Islamic empire, or caliphate, led by the Ottoman Turks. “It is the nature of Islam to dominate, not to be dominated, to impose its law on all nations and to extend its power to the entire planet,” al-Banna wrote.

In a book titled “The Way of Jihad,” Banna wrote: “Jihad [means] the fighting of the unbelievers, and involves all possible efforts that are necessary to dismantle the power of the enemies of Islam including beating them, plundering their wealth, destroying their places of worship and smashing their idols.”

3. Brotherhood ideologue Sayyid Qutb, known as the father of modern jihad, traveled to the United States before he was executed by Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1966. Qutb saw the world as divided into two spheres: “the Party of Allah and the Party of Satan.” He asserted that the Prophet Mohammad would have rejected any secular government not based on the Party of Allah. Qutb claimed Muslims had both a right and an obligation to resist such government.

4. The top brass of al-Qaida’s leadership including the late Osama bin Laden. Khalid Sheik Muhammad, Muhammad Atta, the blind Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman and current leader Ayman al-Zawahiri were all members of the Muslim Brotherhood and often quoted from Qutb’s writings. According to Discover the Networks, Qutb’s writings, “which challenged the views of mainstream Sunni theologians, who extolled the Islamic tradition of deference to the state and ruler – are now cited by many scholars as some of the first formulations of political Islam.”

So it was Banna and Qutb who laid the theological foundations that the Brotherhood is dedicated to a global revivalist movement determined to spread Shariah law.

It is often argued by Western liberals that the Muslim Brotherhood became peaceful after the execution of Qutb in 1966. But, according to the Clarion Project, “there is no Muslim Brotherhood manifesto of unequivocal non-violence anywhere to be found. For all the talk of this momentous change, the Brotherhood has never produced an authoritative declaration explaining this supposed ideological moderation.”

A book titled “Preachers, Not Judges” is said to have been written by the Muslim Brotherhood’s General Guide, Hasan al-Hudaybi, and is often described as a formal rebuttal to the teachings of Qutb.

There’s one problem, however. The book is a fraud. “Top experts have concluded that the text was not even written by Al-Hudaybi, nor is there any evidence that it was written or endorsed by the Brotherhood,” Clarion concludes.

5. American-born imam Anwar al-Awlaki issued a fatwa against the United States during the time he was being sheltered by fellow Brotherhood members in Yemen, and he famously declared, “I pray that Allah destroys America.”

6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a known Islamist who is turning Turkey back to Shariah law, has a close relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, which has endorsed him as the new leader of the global Islamic community.

7. Hamas, which is listed on the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations, remains the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

8. The Brotherhood has been banned by Egypt’s current regime, as well as by Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

9. At the Holy Land Foundation trial in 2008, the FBI presented documents designating more than 200 organizational affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood and known supporters of Hamas. The foundation was shut down, and nearly a dozen people were sent to jail for their connections to these organizations and roles in helping funnel money to Hamas.

10. In 2004, the FBI raided a Muslim Brotherhood house in northern Virginia and confiscated a document called “An Explanatory Memorandum for the General Strategic Goal for the Brothers in North America.” This document, presented as evidence in the HLF trial in 2008 in Dallas, outlined the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategy to take over America “from within.”

This memo was written by Mohamed Adlouni Akram in 1991 for the Shura Council of the Muslim Brotherhood. Here are some of the notable excerpts:

“Enablement of Islam in North America, meaning: establishing an effective and stable Islamic Movement led by the Muslim Brotherhood which adopts Muslims’ causes domestically and globally, and which works to expand the observant Muslim base, aims at unifying and directing Muslims’ efforts, presents Islam as a civilization alternative, and supports the global Islamic state, wherever it is.”

“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Brothers] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions. Without this level of understanding, we are not up to this challenge and have not prepared ourselves for Jihad yet. It is a Muslim’s destiny to perform Jihad and work wherever he is and wherever he lands until the final hour comes, and there is no escape from that destiny except for those who chose to slack. But, would the slackers and the Mujahedeen be equal.”

Read the full “Explanatory Memorandum.”

11. The Muslim Brotherhood has many destructive offshoots operating in the U.S. There are too many to name here, but the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial of 2008, and a judge refused under appeal to remove CAIR’s name from this list. Many of CAIR’s former officials have been arrested and/or convicted of terror-related crimes. (See WND’s “Rogue’s Gallery of terror-tied CAIR leaders.”)

The North American Islamic Trust, or NAIT, has direct ties to the Brotherhood, as documented by the FBI in evidence presented at the trial. (See Sec. VII, Page 8 of court document.) NAIT is a financial subsidiary of the Islamic Society of North America and holds the deed to more than 325 mosques in 42 U.S. states that are controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood, according to Discover the Networks.

12. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is currently fighting the Muslim Brotherhood in the Sinai Peninsula and has himself survived two assassination attempts believed to be backed by the Brotherhood. “What kind of message is it going to send if we can’t figure out how to designate the Brotherhood a terrorist organization when they’re fighting them in Sinai right now?” asks Haney.

13. The argument that the Brotherhood works for “democracy” in the Middle East is misleading, at best. Sure, it works for democracy in areas where it knows Shariah dominates. For example, Hamas was elected in 2006, and they haven’t had an election since. This disdain for democratic elections after an initial election, often rigged, is explained further in Haney’s article “Green Tide Rising.”

State Department ‘allied with Brotherhood’ in Mideast

So the State Department’s view of the Brotherhood ignores incontrovertible evidence, Haney said.

“The State Department is the one that brought Muslim Brothers into meetings in the White House. Hillary Clinton was what? Secretary of state, and they allied with the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East to bring about the Arab Spring,” he told WND. “Now everyone in the Mideast is terrified of the Muslim Brotherhood, especially the religious minorities, because they have wreaked untold amounts of tragedy and heartbreak. Ask the Coptic Christians in Egypt or the Syriac Christians or the Chaldean Christians in Iraq, ask the Yazidis, and all the groups that live in the Middle East who are subject to the ‘Ikwan.’

“And now they come to America, and here they have to face them again,” Haney added. “And they’re all afraid to speak out because they all have families back in the Middle East who will suffer if they speak out too loudly.

Haney said these groups are “mystified how we can continue this childish charade with the Muslim Brotherhood. Everyone in the Middle East knows who they are. They call them the Ikwan, which is shorthand for the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists.”

“… and for us to not designate them as terrorists, that means CAIR is going to continue to exert influence throughout the social structure, our law enforcement and the political arena. CAIR is going to continue to file lawsuits and we’re going to go on as we have, having those people in our face everywhere we turn, which it shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be.”