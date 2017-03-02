2 arrested in ax attack at German train station

(Heavy) Authorities in Dusseldorf, Germany responded to a report of an “axe attack” at the city’s train station March 9.

Witnesses say a man armed with an axe started hitting people with the weapon at the train station. According to The Associated Press, several people were injured as a result and two arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police have said they don’t think any of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Here are some of the photos and videos from the scene. Warning: Some of the images and footage contains raw, graphic material: