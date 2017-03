(FOX NEWS) Two former Penn State University administrators each pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.

Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz originally were charged with felonies. The reduced charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Penn State ex-President Graham Spanier was also charged in the case. He was not in the Harrisburg courtroom Monday morning, though his attorneys were.