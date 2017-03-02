2 kids hospitalized after drinking tainted apple juice

(LANCASTER ONLINE) — East Lampeter police announced Monday that the Lancaster County district attorney’s office, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are joining the investigation of children drinking a caustic substance Friday at a local restaurant.

Ten-year-old Richie Zaragoza and his 4-year-old half-sister Ginaya Mendoza are in fair condition after they each drank the substance in their apple juice during a birthday meal at Star Buffet & Grill.

Both children were rushed to the hospital and spent Saturday night in intensive care at Hershey Medical Center with severe burns of the mouth and throat.