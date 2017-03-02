2 more rivers granted 'human rights'

(Himalayan Times) A court in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand has granted the same legal rights as a human to the Ganges and Yamuna rivers, considered sacred by nearly a billion Indians.

The Uttarakhand High Court ruled Monday that the two rivers be accorded the status of living human entities, meaning that if anyone harms or pollutes the rivers, the law would view it as no different from harming a person.

The judges cited the example of New Zealand’s Whanganui River, revered by the indigenous Maori people, which was declared a living entity with full legal rights by the New Zealand government last week.