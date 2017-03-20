'20th hijacker' offers testimony on 9/11-Saudi link

(Breitbart) A convicted jihadist serving a life sentence in federal prison as the “20th hijacker” in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S. homeland has reportedly offered to testify during the 9/11 trial to “expose the Saudi Royal double game with” the late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

His offer comes as hundreds of families have filed a lawsuit that, unlike others, contains a detailed account of Saudi Arabia’s role in the 9/11 attacks.

“I am willing to fully testify on the 9/11 case, even if I was charge on the death penalty case as it incriminate me,” Zacarias Moussaoui, self-identified as “Slave of Allah,” said in broken English in a hand-written letter.