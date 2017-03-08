VERY SPECIAL MESSAGE TO WND'S READERS

Dear WND reader,

I don’t do this very often, but I’m going to do it now. I’ll make it short and, I hope, sweet.

If you’re a loyal WND reader, one who trusts and relies on us for your daily news, then you really need to be getting Whistleblower also.

Why? I could give you lots of reasons. I could go into detail about how Whistleblower, which focuses like a high-powered laser on one single topic each month, courageously takes on the crucial issues you care about but no one else in the major media will touch.

Issues like “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED,” revealing how a once-great political party has steadily morphed into madness, and “BIZARRO AMERICA,” on how the greatest nation on earth has been morphing into its opposite in recent years. Issues like “TRANS-MANIA,” chronicling the left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality, and “PERSECUTION RISING,” on the growing abuse, imprisonment and annihilation of Christians worldwide. Issues like “DELIVER US FROM EVIL,” an eye-opening window into spiritual warfare in today’s America, and “THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON,” on why the ancient war between Islam and the rest of the world is coming to a head.

I could also cite reader after reader who swears Whistleblower is so powerful and meaningful it has changed not only their minds, but their lives.

But I’m not going to.



ABOVE: Current issue of Whistleblower (March 2017)

Instead, I want to tell you about something else you’re getting when you subscribe to Whistleblower. You’re getting WND.

In case you’ve never thought about it, we bring you the world’s leading independent English-language news website, seven days a week – for free. We serve as your watchdog on government 365 days a year. We guard your priceless freedoms by aggressively exposing corruption and evil everywhere, and by championing good.

Where else can you get what you get from WND? Certainly not from the pathetic “mainstream press,” which has finally morphed into little more than a servile propaganda ministry for the government, just like the media in China or Saudi Arabia.

In contrast, our dedicated journalists work tirelessly to bring you the daily investigations and reporting you absolutely need in this chaotic world, all at no charge to you. How can we do that?

We do it by asking our loyal WND readers – those who rely on us for their daily news briefing – to return the favor by subscribing to our magazine. It’s vitally important. Very simply, this is what pays our bills, along with advertising and purchases from our Superstore. But a critical part of our support comes from your subscription to our flagship product – Whistleblower.

This appeal would be easier if I could just take you on a tour of WND’s operation and share with you the enormous amount of work our staff performs to research, report, write, produce and continually update a giant site like WND 24/7. If I described the endless sacrifices, difficulties, lawsuits, attacks and trials we constantly encounter on seemingly every side, my appeal would be more emotionally compelling.

I just have to hope that you will stop for a moment and think about these things. I know how easy it is to mentally move on, click the mouse, and go to the next story and forget this message – but I’m hoping you won’t, because we need you, just as you need us.

If you’re a loyal WND reader, we ask that you become a loyal Whistleblower subscriber as well. That’s it in a nutshell. We give everything we’ve got to you – and when you in turn give to us, the cycle is complete and we can continue to grow in influence. Your support is the only reason WND can provide a “free press for a free people,” a sacred trust the establishment press has so shamefully and scandalously broken, but which WND takes more seriously now than ever.

So, I appeal equally to your conscience and your self-interest. The few dollars per month it costs to be a Whistleblower subscriber isn’t much, but it means everything to us.

Sincerely,

David Kupelian

Vice President and Managing Editor, WND

Editor, Whistleblower

Author, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works” and “The Snapping of the American Mind.”

To make subscribing as easy as humanly possible, we've created a very special offer for you.

First, you’ll get a FREE paperback copy of David Barton’s sensational bestseller, “The Jefferson Lies: Exposing the Myths You’ve Always Believed About Thomas Jefferson.”

Incredibly, the American public was nearly deprived of the opportunity to read this book. In 2012, popular historian David Barton set out to correct what he saw as the distorted image of a once-beloved Founding Father, Thomas Jefferson, in what became a New York Times best-selling book, “The Jefferson Lies.”

Despite the wildly popular success of the original hardcover edition, or perhaps because of it, a campaign to discredit Barton’s scholarship was launched by bloggers and a handful of non-historian academics.

What happened next was shocking – and virtually unprecedented in modern American publishing history. Under siege from critics, the publisher spiked the book and recalled it from the retail shelves from coast to coast. “The Jefferson Lies” is thus a history book that made history, becoming possibly the first book of its kind to be victimized by the scourge of political correctness.

But more than three years later, it is back as an updated paperback edition in which Barton sets the record straight and takes on the critics who savaged his work.

Why did this book spark so much controversy? It could only happen in an America that has forgotten its past. Its roots, its purpose, its identity all have become shrouded behind a veil of political correctness bent on twisting the nation’s founding, and its Founders, beyond recognition. The time has come to remember again.

Second, you’ll get a copy of the very special Whistleblower issue, “DELIVER US FROM EVIL: Spiritual warfare in today’s America.”

Everywhere he went, Jesus cast out demons – evil spirits – and so did his disciples and followers. In fact, based on the large number of Bible verses documenting this, in Christianity’s early years it was not uncommon for mature, faithful Christians to exercise God’s power and authority over demonic influences.

Today, with millions of Americans conflicted and addicted, burdened by depression, anxiety, obsessions, phobias, violent or suicidal feelings, destructive compulsions and inner voices – and psychiatry offering little beyond powerful, poorly understood drugs – it may be time to consider the possible spiritual origins, and solutions, to some of our most vexing problems.

However, while a great deal of today’s ‘exorcism’ scene takes on the appearance of a three-ring circus and freak show, in reality, genuine deliverance from demonic oppression and influence is not a bizarre, circus-like event. It is something entirely different – dignified, honest, sincere, beautiful, cleansing and quietly life-changing. That’s what this issue of Whistleblower is all about.

EVEN BETTER OFFER: Subscribe, renew or give a gift subscription for two years

These special free offers will end without notice and are good in the U.S. only.

