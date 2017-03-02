ON CAPITOL HILL

2nd committee advances Obamacare bill

'We have run for years on the promise ... we would actually move forward to repeal and replace'

(The Hill) The House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced GOP legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare, titled the American Health Care Act, on a party-line vote Thursday afternoon, after 27 hours of continuous debate.

The committee markup lasted from Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon before it was finally approved by a vote of 31-23.

Democrats dragged out the hearing by proposing a slew of amendments, all of which were rejected by Republicans.

The measure now goes to the House Budget Committee, with plans for a vote in the full House within several weeks. The House Ways and Means Committee passed its piece of the legislation early Thursday morning.

