2nd committee advances Obamacare bill

(The Hill) The House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced GOP legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare, titled the American Health Care Act, on a party-line vote Thursday afternoon, after 27 hours of continuous debate.

The committee markup lasted from Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon before it was finally approved by a vote of 31-23.

Democrats dragged out the hearing by proposing a slew of amendments, all of which were rejected by Republicans.

The measure now goes to the House Budget Committee, with plans for a vote in the full House within several weeks. The House Ways and Means Committee passed its piece of the legislation early Thursday morning.