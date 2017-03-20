Gorsuch enters high-stakes confirmation hearing

(FOX NEWS) In an isolated area of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex, Judge Neil Gorsuch has spent the past few days being put through the rhetorical ringer. For hours on end, he sat alone at a table, peppered with questions about his personal and professional record, all in an effort to see if he would crack under the pressure.

The informal, but intrusive prep sessions are known as “murder boards” for their intensity, designed to simulate what the 49-year-old nominee to the Supreme Court will face in his Senate confirmation hearing starting Monday.

“He’s a home run, he’s smooth, he’s going to go through great,” said Thomas Dupree, a former Bush deputy assistant attorney general. “The [opposing] senators will take their shots, but I think he’s close to a lock.”