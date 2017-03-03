61 cities answer Trump's call for 'renewal of American spirit'

In his big speech to Congress Tuesday evening, President Trump called for unity and “renewal of the American spirit,” which “has overcome every challenge throughout our long and storied history.”

“The time for small thinking is over,” Trump declared. “The time for trivial fights is behind us. We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts. The bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls. And the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action. From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations, not burdened by our fears. Inspired by the future, not bound by the failures of the past. And guided by our vision, not blinded by our doubts.

“I am asking all citizens to embrace this renewal of the American spirit.”

Now Americans in at least 61 U.S. cities are answering Trump’s call this Saturday, March 4.

And they’re urging their fellow countrymen to join them for patriotic rallies across the nation, where they will show their support for President Trump and his ambitious agenda to “Make America Great Again.”

According to Main Street Patriots, the rallies are intended to “reinforce and support the current policies being put in place that will help Make America Great Again!”

“This is definitely a time for national action like this,” said Joseph Farah, founder and chief executive officer of WND.com, who is a keynote speaker at Saturday’s rally in Washington, D.C. “I am quite certain no new president in the history of this county has faced as much organized and hateful opposition as Donald Trump – and I knowingly include Abraham Lincoln in that group.

“That’s why it is so important for the Americans who elected him to the White House with a powerful Electoral College mandate to be out in the streets to make their voices heard loud and clear. The numbers need to be big, and the message needs to be obvious and focused: ‘You lost, we won. Now get of the way, stop the slander, the spewing of hate and lies, the obstruction, the violence, the lawbreaking and the instigation of chaos and disorder, and give new ideas a chance where old ideas failed.'”

On Feb. 25, President Trump called for Americans to show their support by holding rallies. He tweeted: “Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!”

As WND reported, thousands of enthusiastic Trump supporters held rallies Monday, the eighth anniversary of the first protest of the tea-party movement in 2009. In Atlanta, a crowd of more than 250 people showed their support for Trump. Just outside New Orleans, about 100 people – most of whom dressed in red, white and blue – gathered at a pavilion in Mandeville, Louisiana. Ralliers carried signs that read “We Love Trump” and “Support Our President.”

Ralliers braved the harsh weather Monday in Bellingham, Washington, drawing about 100 people in three hours. In Abingdon, Virginia, about 40 Trump supporters held signs and chanted, “Trump is the man!” Across the street, about 30 people held signs opposing Trump and some supported Obamacare, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

In Concord, North Carolina, at least 125 Trump supporters chanted, “Trump Train, Trump Train, Trump Train!” Some people in the crowd carried signs that read “Get on the Trump Train,” “Women for Trump,” “President Trump You are doing a Great Job” and “Politicians Forgot about us! Trump Didn’t!”

Debbie Dooley, one of the key players in the national tea party movement, explained, “These rallies are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve our infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation’s borders.”

A larger round of at least 61 rallies is scheduled for Saturday at the following times and locations:

Alabama

Birmingham: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hoover Tactical Firearms, 1561 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham

For more information, contact organizer Deanna Frankowski or visit the Spirit of America Facebook page.

Arizona

Phoenix: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arizona state capitol building, 1700 W. Washington Street

For more information, contact Arizona organizer Vera Anderson or visit the Spirit of America Arizona Facebook page.

Arkansas

Gravette: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Field E. Kindley Memorial Park, 401 Main St. NE. Contact LaVeta Key.

Hot Springs: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., across from Arlington Hotel, Fountain Street. Contact Jack Sternberg.

California

Palmdale: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Applebee’s (across from Antelope Valley Mall), 39720 10th St. W. Contact Dee Reilman.

San Diego: March 4 at 12 p.m., Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way. Contact Amy Sutton.

Ventura: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at E. Main Street and South Mills Road. Contact Lea Williams.

For more information, contact California organizers Emma Emz and Harim Uziel at the Spirit of America California Facebook page.

Connecticut

Hartford: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bushnell Park, Trinity Street, near the carousel. Contact Sandy Bundy.

Delaware

Dover: March 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Dover Legislative Mall, Legislative Avenue.

For more information, contact Delaware organizer Alden Tonkay.

Florida

Ft. Lauderdale: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Corner, 3200 N. Federal Hwy. Contact Ruth Roman.

Jacksonville: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Jacksonville Landing, 2 W. Independent Dr. Contact Karyn Morton.

Naples: March 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 5400 Tamiami Trail N. Contact JoeAnn DeBartolo.

Orlando: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. Contact Randy Ross.

Palm Beach: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 1100 S. Ocean Blvd., Big John’s Parking Lot, SSE 4th TERR, between Vincennes Blvd. and SE !5th Ave.

Sarasota: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay Front Park. Contact Barbara Hemingway.

Tallahassee: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Old Capitol Building, 400 S. Monroe.

For more information, contact Florida organizer Diane Scherff or Cynthia Lucas.

Hawaii

Honolulu: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Kilauea District Park, 4109 Kilauea Ave. Contact Kimo Sutton.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Hawaii Facebook page.

Illinois

Woodstock: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Woodstock Square, 205 W. Todd Ave.

For more information, contact Illinois organizer Teresa Kopec.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: March 4 at 10 a.m. at 16th Street and W. Broadway. Contact Jeff.

Davenport: March 4 at 10 a.m. at Davenport Guns at 3701 Mississippi. Contact Jeanita.

Des Moines: March 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Iowa State Capitol, west lawn, 1007 E. Grand Ave. Contact Michelle.

Ottumwa: March 4 at 10 a.m. at Central Park Band Shelter, N. Court St. and 3rd St. Contact Kathleen Hawk.

For more information, contact Iowa organizer Tammy Kobza.

Kansas

Overland: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., next to the Overland Park Convention Center. (N/W back parking lot) 6000 College Blvd.

For more information, contact organizer Cheryl Degler or visit the Spirit of America by Mainstreet Patriots Facebook page.

Louisiana

Benton: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd. Contact Diane Long.

Baton Rouge: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Louisiana State Capitol, main steps, 900 N. 3rd St. Contact Rob Maness.

For more information, contact Louisiana organizer Rob Maness.

Michigan

Lansing: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Michigan State Capitol, east steps, 100 N. Capitol Ave. Contact Tami Schwartz.

Missouri

Ballwin: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vlasis Park. Contact Rene Artman and Becky Niehoff.

St. Louis: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Robert A. Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce Street. Contact Becky Noble.

Nebraska

Scottsbluff: March 4 at 10 a.m. at 3206 Ave I. (in front of Taco Johns & Walmart). Contact Ruth Ku.

New Jersey

Middletown: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Shop Rite Plaza, Rt 35. Contact Barb Gonzalez.

For more information, contact New Jersey organizer Barb Gonzalez.

New Mexico

Albuquerque: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park, gathering west of the tennis courts. Contact Jalene Nobel Lyon.

Alamogordo: March 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E. 10th St & N. White Sands Blvd. Contact rpoc88310@gmail.com.

Deming: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gold Avenue and Spruce Street. Contact Russ.

Silver City: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gough Park, N. Pope Street. Contact Candy Luhrsen at (585) 313-7997.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America New Mexico Facebook page.

New York

Hauppauge: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Highway.

For more information, contact New York organizer Judy Pepenella.

North Carolina

Matthews: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Stumptown Park at S. Trade St. Contact Chris O’Shea.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Raleigh Facebook page.

Ohio

Bridgeport: March 4 at 2:30 p.m. at corner of Lincoln Avenue and Main Street. Contact Bob Connors.

Boardman: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Summitville Tile, 631 Boardman-Canfield Rd (Rt 224). Contact Mark.

Cincinnati: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 11450 Lebanon Rd. (S. Meadow Dr), Sharonville. Contact Alysha Johnson.

Springfield: March 4 at 2 p.m. at State Route 41 and N. Bechtle Avenue. Contact Laura Rosenberger.

Cleveland: March 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Voinvich Bicentennial Park at E. 9th Street Pier. Contact Ralph King.

Lisbon: March 4 at 12 p.m., 124 W. Lincoln Way (Marching to Downtown Gazebo). Contact Anita Fraser.

Jackson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Jackson County Court House, 295 Broadway St.

Ontario: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at W. 4th St & Lexington-Springmill Rd. Contact Bonnie Oleksa.

Toledo: March 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at International Park, 2 Main Street.

Zanesville: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Muskingum County Court House, 401 Main St. Contact Kay Clymer.

For more information, contact Ohio organizer Ralph King.

Oklahoma

Tulsa: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hunter Park, 5804 E. 91st St. Contact Shawna Sartin.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Oklahoma Facebook page.

Oregon

Lakeview: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 513 Center St. Contact Angie Albertson.

Pennsylvania

Greensburg: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard, 2 N Main St. Contact Tricia Cunningham.

King of Prussia: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at King of Prussia Mall, Rt 202 & Mall Blvd. Contact Linda Hertzog.

Bensalem: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Neshaminy State Park, 3401 State Rd. Contact Linda Mitchell.

Scranton: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lackawanna County Court House Square, 200 North Washington Ave. Contact Matt Catanzaro.

Wilkes Barre: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., across the street from TGI Fridays on Kidder Street. Contact Leann Koons.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania organizer Tricia Cunningham or visit the Spirit of America Pennsylvania Facebook page.

South Carolina

Greenville: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Legacy Park, 336 Rocky Slope Rd. Contact Kaaren Mann.

Tennessee

Nashville: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legislative Plaza, 301 6th Ave. N

For more information, contact Tennessee organizer Mark Skoda or visit the Spirit of America Tennessee Facebook page.

Texas

Southlake: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Liberty Park, 500 E Dove Rd. Contact Mark Shackelford.

Houston: March 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fry Road Park & Ride. Contact Cooper Jackson.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lafayette Square, 1608 H St NW. Contact Robert Sherwood.

Washington state

Olympia: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, 330 5th Ave SW. Contact Peggy Hutt.

For more information, contact Washington state organizers John Charleston and Peggy Hutt.

Wisconsin

Hudson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Hudson House Grand Hotel, 1616 Crestview Dr. Contact Dianne Kiel.

Wyoming

Cody: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park at Beck Avenue. Contact Jody Harvath.