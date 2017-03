(KFOR-TV) A man was indicted Friday after he was accused of holding eight women captive in a luxurious Georgia home.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, would allegedly threaten the women with murder and mutilation, according to police.

Prosecutors and police say his arrest exposes a disturbing case of human trafficking.

Officials say Roberts used the website “SeekingArrangement.com” to bring the young women to the nearly $1 million home that he was renting.