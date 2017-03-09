ACLU emerges as main Trump antagonist

(Washington Post) Chris Vance was drinking his morning coffee and reading the text of President Trump’s first executive order banning visitors from some Muslim-majority countries when he decided he had to take action.

So the prominent Republican from Auburn, Wash., who said the order was “antithetical to what I believed as an American,” grabbed his laptop and did what thousands of Americans have done to register their outrage toward the president: He joined the American Civil Liberties Union, pledging to donate money every month to the organization.

Donating to the ACLU has become an act of political defiance in the Trump era as the group has positioned itself as a high-profile and aggressive opponent of the president’s agenda.