Actress 'scared' by encounter with Trump fan

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Ashley Judd says she’s “very sad” and “scared” after a man who took her picture at a Kentucky basketball game Saturday dared to mention that he likes President Trump.

Ms. Judd, who famously spoke out against the president during the post-inauguration Women’s March on Washington, wrote a Facebook post about the “uncomfortable and scary” situation Saturday during the semifinal between the Kentucky Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The actress described “an older man with white hair” who approached her at her seat and asked to take a picture.