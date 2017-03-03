Alabama drive-in theater nixes 'Beauty and the Beast'

(WHNT-TV) The owners of the Henagar Drive-in Theatre in DeKalb County say they are taking a stand in regard to a new Disney film. They have taken to social media to make the announcement.

Henagar Drive-inThe post to the theatre’s Facebook page points out the drive-in has new owners as of December, and those new owners have changed their criteria for how they choose what they will show on the big screen. “If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it,” states the post. “If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”