(FORTUNE) When Donald Trump became President, many people thought the election would bring about long-awaited U.S. tax reform in the United States.

But not everyone.

According to federal government records, a record 5,409 Americans renounced their citizenships in the year 2016, including a whopping 2,364 in the final quarter of the year alone. That’s a more than 26% increase from the 4,279 who handed in their passports in 2015.